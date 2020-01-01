Real Madrid ace Odriozola arrives in Germany ahead of loan transfer to Bayern

The German champions will be able to call upon the talents of a talented Spaniard for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign

full-back Alvaro Odriozola is on the verge of completing a loan move to .

The 24-year-old was pictured landing in Oberpfaffenhofen near Munich on Tuesday afternoon, after missing a training session with the Blancos earlier in the day.

Goal has learned that Odriozola will sign for Bayern on a six-month loan deal, with no option to buy included in the final agreement.

Madrid boss Zidane confirmed the Spanish defender's imminent departure in a press conference on Tuesday, stating: "Odriozola has the opportunity to leave, but nothing's official yet."

Athletic Bilbao had also been credited with an interest in Odriozola, who has only featured in five matches across all competitions for Madrid this season.

He will likely be granted more regular playing time at Bayern, who are currently short on options at the back due to injuries.

Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernández and Javi Martínez are all sidelined at the moment, with David Alaba being forced to fill in at centre-back.

Interim boss Hansi Flick may opt to put Odriozola straight into his line up at right-back, allowing Benjamin Parvard to move into a central role and Alaba to return to his natural position on the left.

Should his move to the Allianz Arena go through in the next 48 hours, Odriozola could be in line to make his debut for the club on Saturday.

Bayern are due to arrive at the Coface Arena to face , as they look to close the gap on leaders Leipzig.

The reigning champions are four points behind their rivals in second at the moment, but picked up a confidence-boosting 4-0 win away at on Sunday - which marked their first game back following the winter break in .

Prior to that contest, Flick played down rumours of a spending spree before the winter transfer deadline, after welcoming key duo Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski back into the senior fold.

Bayern have been heavily linked with Leipzig's Timo Werner in recent months, but the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has insisted that they don't need to bring in another striker while Lewandowski is on their books.