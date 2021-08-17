Reading’s Dele-Bashiru 'learned many things' during 10-month injury layoff

The 21-year-old reveals the pain he went through after suffering an injury that kept him out of action for ten months

Nigeria youth star Tom Dele-Bashiru has explained how a long-term injury he suffered last season helped him to improve on and off the pitch.

The 21-year-old sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury last October while turning out for Watford against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the EFL Championship, which later ruled him out of action for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign.

After recovering from the injury, Watford loaned him out for a season-long deal to Reading for the current campaign.

Dele-Bashiru has now remembered the pain he went through after suffering the injury.

“It is a great feeling to be back playing again,” Dele-Bashiru told the club’s official website. “The ten months when I was out with injury were really difficult, so I’m over the moon to be back playing.

“It has taught me many things – about how to recover from setbacks, and how to keep your mental state clear as well. It is quite difficult with an injury like that but I’ve learnt a lot.

“Now I’m really happy to be back playing. I’ve been enjoying it, trying to get my fitness up – but I’m feeling good!”

The midfielder was in Reading’s matchday squad for the first time when they defeated Preston North End 2-1 on Saturday but he will hope to make his bow in blue and white in midweek when they host Bristol City at Madejski Stadium.

“It’s a great feeling, and I’m really excited to be here," Dele-Bashiru continued.

“I’ve had a tough ten months with my injuries…I’m just excited to show everyone what I can do, and being out there doing what I love.

Article continues below

“I heard of the interest from Reading during the week, a few days before. Then the move happened really quickly. There was interest, and I was excited to be able to come here and play – because I know Reading plays good football.

“The manager has spoken to me about the way he wants to play – possession football and to enjoy the game.

“I’m an attacking midfielder – I like to dribble with the ball, drive forward, create chances. And to chip in with a few goals as well!”