Reading star uges 'warrior' Miazga to leave Chelsea & join them on permanent deal

The Blues loanee faces a decision over his future at the end of the season having helped the Royals accomplish their mission of avoiding relegation

Reading forward Yakou Meite is hoping that defender Matt Miazga leaves and joins them on a permanent deal in the summer.

Miazga has been a revelation for the Royals since signing on loan in January, helping to, barring an unlikely set of results in the last two games, keep them in the Championship amid fears they would suffer relegation.

Their survival was more or less confirmed on Monday following a 0-0 draw with , with Jose Manuel Gomes's side now unbeaten in their last four matches and six points clear of 22nd-placed Rotheram, who need a minor miracle to finish above the Berkshire side now.

And Miazga has played a key role in their likely survival, making 16 appearances and suffering defeat in just three of them, against mid-table and promotion contenders and .

The 23-year-old, who spent the first half of the season on loan at , says he will keep his "options open" ahead of the summer.

The Blues already possess the likes of David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, while there will also likely be Fikayo Tomori heading back to the club to compete for a place after a hugely successful loan spell at .

It would appear, however, that Gary Cahill will definitely be released when his contract expires in the summer, with the 33-year-old having played just seven games in all competitions since Maurizio Sarri's appointment at Stamford Bridge.

Miazga, meanwhile, will hope there could be a chance for him at Chelsea having excelled at Reading after seeing his spell at Nantes cut short after a falling out with manager Vahid Halilhodzic, who arrived after his loan deal had been agreed.

And Meite, who has five goals in his last six for the Royals, wants Miazga, whose performances saw him claim the club's Player of the Month award for March, to stay with the club beyond his loan contract.

Article continues below

"These last six months, he has brought us a lot of stability," Meite told Goal. "He has a good mentality and of course we want him to stay. But we know it will be complicated. He is aggressive, he talks a lot to the players, and he is a warrior.

"He has the same state of mind as those who started the fight for keeping the team in Championship. He could say this relegation battle was nothing really serious for him because he will go back to his club, but he has the same goal as all of us."

Reading's final two games of the season are against and , where Miazga can take his appearance total up to 18 games having established himself as a regular in his short spell in Berkshire.