‘Rashford needs to become an Aguero or Firmino’ – Man Utd striker challenged by 1999 Treble hero Cole

The Red Devils’ England international forward is looking to nail down a role as a central striker, but has been told that he still has much to work on

Marcus Rashford needs to become a Sergio Aguero or Roberto Firmino-type figure for , says Andy Cole, who feels much work need to be done for him to become a fearsome central striker.

Old Trafford academy graduate Rashford has never shied away from the fact that he sees himself playing down the middle in the long term.

He has often been shunted out to the flanks for club and country, with boasting prolific frontman Harry Kane as their No.9.

United opted to part with Romelu Lukaku over the summer, opening up a position to lead the line for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Rashford, along with Anthony Martial, is in contention to fill that post, but has struggled to find a spark so far in 2019-20.

Cole, a member of United’s 1999 Treble-winning squad, admits that the 21-year-old is far from the finished article, with a couple of Premier League rivals at and held up as ideal role models for a promising talent with time still on his side.

"I want to see from Marcus, I know the two are totally different players but if you're going to play that position, I want to see Aguero. I want to see Firmino,” Cole told Radio 5 Live.

"That's what I want to see. If you look at those two guys playing as a number nine, when I watch them, I get excited watching them.

"Aguero for me, and I keep saying it, is the best centre-forward in the Premier League. I love this movement, I love that he just wants to get in the box, I want to score goals, I don't care what it is, header, tap-in, I'm going to do it and I know what I'm going to do.

"Firmino for Liverpool, he brings people into the game, he sets people up but I'm still going to get in and get my fair share as well.

"I look at those two and I say to myself I just love watching you two play centre-forward.

"Marcus has got to learn off those kinds of individuals."

Rashford has recorded three goals so far in the current campaign, but two of those efforts have been penalties.

He is in no position to add to that tally at present, with a groin problem keeping him on the sidelines as United prepare for a heavyweight clash with on Monday.