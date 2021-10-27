Rashford: I'm embarrassed by Manchester United's flop against Liverpool
Marcus Rashford said he is "embarrassed" by Manchester United's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, explaining the humiliation as his reason for being silent on social media in recent days.
The forward acknowledged the lopsided result was unfair to fans and pledged to redeem himself as the season progresses.
It was Manchester United's heaviest defeat at home to Liverpool and their first shutout loss by at least five goals at home since February 1955.
Editors' Picks
- Barcelona should have sacked Koeman sooner: Laporta has wasted months on a dead man walking
- Man Utd sticking with Solskjaer over hiring Conte would be a farce
- NXGN Revisited: Will Bayern wonderkid Arp ever live up to his teenage hype?
- 'Salah never has a day off!' - Adrian pays tribute to Liverpool's record-breaking machine
What has been said?
Rashford issued his public apology for Manchester United's loss on Wednesday afternoon after a period of reflection.
It was his first tweet since the previous Thursday.
Bigger picture
Manchester United have needed to do plenty of soul-searching this week, with Rashford's comments likely resonating among his peers.
The Red Devils meet Tottenham on Saturday in a crucial Premier League fixture. United are in seventh place, one point behind Tottenham in sixth.