Rangnick says Manchester United should sign 'future stars' and name-drops Haaland ahead of consultancy role

Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United should look to sign "future stars" and has name-dropped Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland ahead of starting his consultancy role at Old Trafford.

Man Utd have endured a disappointing 2021-22 which is destined to end without any silverware and will likely see them fail to qualify for the Champions League.

A 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea on Thursday all but confirmed the Red Devils will miss out on a top-four finish, and a summer of wholesale changes is expected as Rangnick makes way for the club's new permanent manager, Erik ten Hag.

What has Rangnick said about transfer targets?

Man Utd have relied heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo's goals since his return to the club from Juventus last summer, with the 37-year-old grabbing his 23rd of the season against Chelsea.

Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata are also well into their thirties, while Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Fred and Jesse Lingard are all now 29, and Rangnick feels the club is in dire need of youthful energy.

Asked in a press conference if Man Utd can return to buying the best players in the world, the interim manager brought up Haaland as a potential target: "My personal opinion is the club should try to find future top star players and try to develop them. On the other hand, tell me five players that might be some you spoke about?

"Haaland is a young player of 21 or 22, this is one of those players I speak about. On the other hand, he has developed into one of the most expensive strikers in the world. Yes, he would be one of those examples I think that we should be on to identify and convince to be Utd players for the next years."

Rangnick confident Man Utd still a draw for top talent

It has been suggested Man Utd will struggle to attract the best players in Europe after falling so far off the pace in the Premier League, but Rangnick insists they remain a big draw.

The German, who will step into a consultancy role at Old Trafford in combination with becoming Austria's new head coach at the end of the season, believes Ten Hag will have a key role in convincing players to join the Red Devils.

"As a club, with regard supporters, stadium, quality of training ground, I would say yes [United are still an attractive club]," said Rangnick.

Article continues below

"We have to be realistic, as soon as other clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are involved, you need some good reasons, someone needs to explain to the players and that is why it is important what Erik thinks.

"I know from my time with Leipzig and Salzburg that if Jurgen [Klopp] and Thomas [Tuchel] want players that they talk to them and the same is probably true of Pep [Guardiola]. They speak to them and find out about their mentality and character and if they are the right fit for their clubs."

Further reading