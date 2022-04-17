Rangnick: Man Utd are the only team in the Premier League that concede goals like this

Ralf Rangnick believes Manchester United leave too much space for teams to capitalise on after their 3-2 win against Norwich on Saturday.

A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick fired the Red Devils to an important win at Old Trafford, but it was not an easy one for Rangnick's team.

Despite going two goals down, Norwich managed to claw their way back into the game and pulled level.

What has been said?

It took a third effort from Ronaldo to put his team back in control of the game and Rangnick says his side have a unique weakness in the Premier League.

"I told the team we were playing with a very offensive formation and line-up, with Paul Pogba and Bruno in midfield and Jesse," he told reporters.

"I think this is a very offensive formation and line-up and that’s why I told them that it’s very important that we play with a defensive mindset and everybody has to think like a defensive midfielder.

"Like I said, after we scored the second goal we allowed too much open space in transitional moments and if you look at the two goals we conceded, especially the first one, we had the ball on the sideline but we just were not physical enough.

"As soon as there is body contact we need to become physical and more aggressive, but we weren’t and for me it was too easy.

"We are the only team in the league to concede goals like this. We were all behind the ball in that moment so it is not a question of tactical discipline, it’s a question of how physical do we defend in moments like this."

United fight for fourth place

The Red Devils are among the teams still pushing for a spot in next season's Champions League group stage.

Tottenham curently occupy fourth place despite their 1-0 loss against Brighton on Saturday.

United are three points behind after beating Norwich, while Arsenal are level with Rangnick's men after losing to Southampton.

