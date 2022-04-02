Rangnick explains why he started Pogba, not Rashford, in attack in Man Utd's draw vs Leicester

Ralf Rangnick has explained why he decided to play Paul Pogba in attack in Manchester United's draw against Leicester instead of Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils boss had a tough call to make as Cristiano Ronaldo was ruled out of the clash because of illness, while Edinson Cavani is injured.

Rashford was the only recognised forward available for the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, but he had to make do with a place on the bench as Pogba was given the nod.

What has been said?

Rashford came on to replace Scott McTominay for the last 35 minutes of the match, with Rangnick admitting he did not want to put him in the starting XI because of his lack of confidence.

"The only [attacker] we had was Marcus Rashford," he told Sky Sports.

Heads up, we have to fight until the last game and we will do it! 🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/mCcXB1ilLX — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) April 2, 2022

"We knew this morning Cristiano could not play and decided to start Paul Pogba. After 60 minutes we made the change and had a central striker on the pitch.

"It is no secret that he was not full of confidence in the last couple of weeks. In training he is looking well but it was a question between Paul and Marcus, we went with Paul."

Rangnick added to BBC Match of the Day: "It was a difficult time for him. I had to decide between two options and I think I decided for the one that gave us more stability in midfield, which was true until the goal."

Rangnick comes to Maguire defence

Harry Maguire kept his place in the United defence in the wake of a difficult week for the centre-back.

Getty

The defender was jeered by England fans as he lined up for the national team in midweek and he has faced heavy criticism because of his performances for United.

But Rangnick was happy with his display against the Foxes and praised the club's fans for their treatment of him.

"I think he played well," he said. "I decided for him to play on the right side of defence after seeing him play for England there. For me, it was a solid performance from him."

He added: "The reaction of our supporters and they are the best in England. Harry Maguire had a flawless game defensively and offensively.

"He prefers to play on the left side but I decided he should play on the right after seeing him for England and as a right-footed player it makes it easy to play."

