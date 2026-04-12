Ramos returns to his old ways against Atlético Madrid following the defeat by Sevilla

Sergio Ramos celebrated his former club Sevilla’s 2-1 win over Atlético Madrid, a result that arrived amid the club’s ongoing sale process.

The hard-fought 2-1 win at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium, overseen by new manager Luis García Plaza, propelled the Andalusians out of the relegation zone for the first time this season.

The win kept the Andalusians out of the relegation zone for now.

Ramos later posted a celebratory photo of coach Luis García Plaza on social media, adding the caption: “Come on, Sevilla… Damn… +3 points”, per El Desmarque.

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The post carried extra weight since Ramos, who began his career at Sevilla and later returned, has deep personal ties to the club.

The 40-year-old is also the leading figure in the potential takeover of the club, with the ‘due diligence’ phase having recently concluded ahead of a decisive meeting between the club’s owners and potential buyers.

Stadium pictures captured the match’s high tension, with Sevilla desperately seeking three points to steady the ship after a rocky patch.

Ramos has often teased Atlético Madrid on social media, reminding them of his famous Champions League final winners for Real in 2014 and 2016, including his habit of wearing the number 93 during his stint with Monterrey, a nod to his dramatic 93rd-minute winner in the Lisbon final.

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Ramos is currently a free agent after his contract with Monterrey expired last December, and the defence veteran is weighing retirement against another stint on the pitch.