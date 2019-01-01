Raman Chibsah: Gazisehir Gaziantep acquire Ghana midfielder

The 26-year-old has completed a transfer to the Turkish outfit after one year with Frosinone in Italy

midfielder Yussif Raman Chibsah has left relegated Italian side for newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig club Gazisehir Gaziantep.

The 26-year-old joins Marius Sumudica's side on a three-year deal after a year with the Canaries.

He links up with compatriot Abdul Aziz Tetteh at Gaziantep, the latter sealing a transfer to the club on Tuesday.

"Gazisehir Gaziantep Football Club have reached a three-year agreement with Raman Chibsah, who played for Frosinone, one of the Italian League teams," the Turkish fold announced on their official website on Thursday.

"Our new transfer Chibsah signed an official agreement with the signing ceremony attended by our club president Adil Sani Konukoglu.

"We welcome Raman Chibsah to our club."



Last season, Chibsah made 32 league appearances for Frosinone, starting 30 of the games and scoring once.

He initially joined the Canaries on a half-season loan from Benevento in January 2018 before making the move permanent at the end of the season.

The Accra-born first played professionally for after developing through the youth ranks of .

Chibsah has played twice for Ghana at senior level.

