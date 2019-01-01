Rafik Halliche: Former Algeria captain retires from international duty

The 33-year-old played his last match for the Desert Foxes in Monday’s friendly win at the Stade du 5 Juillet

Former captain Rafik Halliche has called time on his international career, 11 years after making his debut appearance.

Halliche came on as an 84th-minute substitute on Monday and to make his play his final game for Algeria in their 1-0 win.

After the encounter at the Stade du 5 Juillet, the centre-back was celebrated by his teammates with the Afcon title in his hands while the fans cheered on from the stands.

The 33-year-old defender made his international debut in May 2008 against and went on to represent the Desert Foxes at four tournaments and two World Cups.

Halliche was part of Djamel Belmadi's team that ended Algeria's 29-year for the Afcon title at in July.

During his 11-year career with the national team, and SC made 41 appearances with three points.

Following his retirement call, Halliche will shift his focus on club duty with Moreirense and help them continue their fine start in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.