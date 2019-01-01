'Racism has no place on our platform' - Twitter set to meet with Man Utd in wake of Pogba abuse

The French midfielder was the subject of racial abuse on Monday, prompting a meeting between the social media company and his club

Representatives from Twitter are set to meet with within the next several weeks to discuss how to better police racist behaviour on the platform following a number of tweets aimed at Paul Pogba.

Pogba was the subject of racist abuse following Monday's 1-1 draw with , a match that saw the French star miss from the penalty spot as the Red Devils settled for just a point.

United swiftly condemned those responsible for the comments and vowed to take action against those involved, while the midfielder's Man Utd team-mates were quick to take to social media themselves to defend Pogba.

Harry Maguire was among those to call for Twitter to play their part in helping to eradicate racism from the platform, and a spokesman from the social media site says that a meeting involving Manchester United, anti-racism organisation Kick It Out and any other party looking to help is imminent.

"Over the next few weeks, Twitter representatives will meet with Manchester United, Kick It Out and any other civil society stakeholders interested in hearing about the proactive work Twitter is doing to address online racist abuse towards certain footballers in the UK," a Twitter spokesman told Sky Sports News .

"We have always maintained an open and healthy dialogue with our partners in this space, but we know we need to do more to protect our users. Racist behaviour has no place on our platform and we strongly condemn it.

"To this end, we look forward to working more closely with our partners to develop shared solutions together. In the meantime, for Twitter's part, we will continue to proactively monitor the conversation, and take aggressive enforcement action when content violates our rules."

Twitter had previously agreed to meet with Kick It Out to discuss how to handle racist abuse in the aftermath of an incident involving striker Tammy Abraham, who was targeted online after missing in a penalty shootout loss to in the UEFA Super Cup.

PFA deputy chief executive Bobby Barnes says that he believes players may soon be forced off the platform and social media in general if the abuse continues.

"Towards the back end of last season, we saw a few incidents creeping back into the grounds, which we were obviously very concerned about," Barnes told Sky Sports .

"We're now heading towards a new battleground of social media. Players have opened up and engaged with the fans, but there's a situation now where you're starting to question whether players should even be on it at all.

"The one thing social media has done is make players more accessible. It would be a real shame if a small minority of idiots were to spoil that."

Pogba and Manchester United are set to return to action this weekend against .