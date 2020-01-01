'He's like a brother to me' - QPR's Eberechi Eze opens up on relationship with Osayi-Samuel

The Anglo-Nigerians have forged a productive partnership and the 21-year-old has lifted the lid on the success

Queens Park midfielder Eberechi Eze has described his teammate Bright Osayi-Samuel as a brother and a blessing to play with.

The Anglo- Nigerians first played together in secondary school before reuniting at in 2017 with Osayi-Samuel linking up with Eze, who has been with the Championship club since 2016.

This season they have been in terrific form, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists between them and their form has generated interest from a number of European clubs.

More teams

“Me and Bright weren’t in the same school team. We were in the same district team," Eze told Football League World.

“It’s a blessing because you don’t usually get to work with people you’ve grown up with.

Article continues below

“He’s like a brother to me, so it’s good to share the field with him and it makes everything we do even more special.”

The -born players are eligible to feature for as they are yet to play for the senior team of the Three Lions, and Eze had previously stated he is yet to make a decision on his international future.

The Anglo-Nigerians will hope to continue their impressive performances when football activities, which are currently suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus, resume.

