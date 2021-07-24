Qatar vs El Salvador, Mexico vs Honduras: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The quarter-finals of the Gold Cup begin on Saturday with El Tri in action in the later game

Qatar take on El Savador in the first of the Gold Cup quarter-finals on Saturday before Mexico face Honduras.

The winners of the early game will take on either USMNT or Jamaica, while Mexico could face Costa Rica or Canada if they can defeat Honduras.

Ahead of the games, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Qatar vs El Salvador / Mexico vs Honduras Date July 24, 2021 Times 7:30pm ET, 4:30pm PT / 10pm ET, 7pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Qatar vs El Salvador team news

Next year's World Cup host has impressed at the Gold Cup so far, winning two and drawing one game in the group stage.

It is now 10 games without defeat and looks confident ahead of the game with Group B runner-up El Salvador.

Predicted Qatar starting XI: Barsham; Kheder, Hassan, Khoukhi, Ro-Ro, Salman; Hatem, Boudiaf, Al Haydos; Ali, Afif.

Alex Roldan made his first tournament start in El Salvador's final group game and could be in line to start ahead of Bryan Tamacas.

A win over Qatar would be historic for El Salvador, who have never reached the Gold Cup semi-final before.

Predicted El Salvador starting XI: Gonzalez; Larin, Gomez, Zavaleta, Tamacas; Monterroza, Ceren, Orellana, Perez; Henriquez, Rivas.

Mexico vs Honduras team news

Mexico is the current holders of the Gold Cup and is one of the favorites to win the tournament again this year.

El Tri is yet to concede a goal at this summer's competition, but has also not been too impressive in front of goal, with just four goals in the three group games.

Hirving Lozano's absence is being felt up front, after the forward was forced off injured in the opening game.

Predicted Mexico starting XI: Talavera; L. Rodriguez, Salcedo, Araujo, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Alvarez, Herrera; Pineda, Funes Mori, Corona.

Honduras scored seven goals so far at the 2021 Gold Cup, with Jerry Bengston in line to return to the starting XI in attack against Mexico.

A decision will be made whether to play Diego Rodriguez at full-back or in midfield as he has played in both roles so far.

Predicted Honduras starting XI: Lopez; Crisanto, Alvarez, Figueroa, Leveron; Flores, Acosta, Garcia, Martinez; Bengtson, Quioto.

Recent results

Qatar results El Salvador results Honduras 0-2 Qatar (Jul 20) Mexico 1-0 El Salvador (Jul 18) Grenada 0-4 Qatar (Jul 17) Trinidad & Tobago 0-2 El Salvador (Jul 14) Qatar 3-3 Panama (Jul 13) El Salvador (2-0 Guate