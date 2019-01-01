Qatar vs Argentina: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

A win would land a quarter-final spot for La Albiceleste, but they take on a side high on confidence after two close-fought affairs

look to secure their first win of the Copa America against after disappointing performances in their opening two fixtures.

Lionel Scaloni's side sit bottom of Group B, but a win on Sunday would mean they are guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals as one of the top-two third-placed teams.

La Albiceleste suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to the Colombians before only managing a draw against .

, meanwhile, received a confidence boost after they nearly managed a point last time out, conceding in the 86th minute to lose 1-0 to .

Game Qatar vs Argentina Date Sunday, June 23 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Telemundo fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 and can be streamed via Premier Player HD.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD

Squads & Team News

Position Qatar squad Goalkeepers Al Sheeb, Hassan, Al-Bakri Defenders Hassan, Ismail, Ro-Ro, Ali Mukhtar, Al-Rawi, Salman, Al-Muhaza Midfielders Boudaif, Khoukhi, Hatem, Ali Afif, Fatehi, Al-Hajri, Moein, Al-Ahrak Forwards Al-Haydos, Akram Afif, Ali, Alaaeldin

Qatar are not expected to make many changes from their narrow defeat to Colombia and have no fresh injury concerns.

Possible Qatar starting XI: Sheeb; Rawi, Khoukhi, Salman, Miguel, Haydos, Madibo, Hatim, Hassan, Afif, Ali

Position Argentina squad Goalkeepers Armani, Marchesin, Andrada Defenders Foyth, Tagliafico, Saravia, Pezzella, Funes Mori, Casco, Otamendi Midfielders Paredes, Pereyra, Acuna, Di Maria, Pizarro, De Paul, Rodriguez, Lo Celso Forwards Aguero, Messi, Suarez, Dybala, Martinez

Sergio Aguero could be given a start after looking impressive from the bench against Paraguay.

That would likely mean Lautaro Martinez returns to the bench having replaced the man up front last time out.

Possible Argentina starting XI: Armani; Casco, Pezzella, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Pereyra, Lo Celso, Paredes, De Paul; Messi, Aguero

Betting & Match Odds

Argentina are priced at 2/9 with bet365 to notch their first win of the tournament. Qatar are 12/1 outsiders, while a draw is available at 5/1.

Match Preview

It would have taken a bold soul to predict Qatar would be ahead of Argentina going into the last round of fixtures in Group B.

But with both sides sitting level on one point, an inferior goal difference leaves the 2015 and 2016 Copa America runners-up at the foot of the table.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala and Aguero are yet to score in open play, with 's star forward having netted the Argentine's only goal of the tournament so far from the spot.

La Albiceleste received a major boost on Saturday, though, as 's 5-0 defeat to meant Argentina will qualify if they win their final group match.

Scaloni said ahead of the clash against Qatar: "The result of Brazil against Peru did not change us, because we should win and we are focused on that. Psychologically and emotionally we are well."

And the former West Ham defender is pleased with the fight he has seen in his squad.

"I cannot criticise the players for their spirit, I do not think it's a question of attitude or temperament," Scaloni continued. "I think it's a football issue."

Although some fans calling on Argentina to put in an attacking display against a seemingly less-talented Qatar side, Scaloni appeared cautious of naming an imbalanced line-up.

"When you put more strikers in the side, you have problems and we have to compensate," he said. "If we decide to play like that, we have to take care of ourselves in another sector.

"We have to win and that's what we're going to do."