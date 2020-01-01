Doha to host 2020 AFC Champions League final

The 2022 World Cup hosts are set to host the single-leg final in December...

Doha will play hosts to the final of the 2020 AFC , the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced on Friday.

The final of the continent's premier club competition will be held in the Qatari capital on December 19, 2020. 's Persepolis have already qualified for the final after winning West Asian final. They will meet the winner of the East Asian tournament, the final of which is scheduled to be held on December 13, 2020.

It must be noted hosted the West Asian matches of the after the tournament was brought to a halt in March by the Coronavirus pandemic. The West Asian matches were successfully completed in four stadiums across Doha from September 14 to October 3, 2020, with the strict enforcement of a bio-secure bubble.

Subsequently, the hosting right for the East Asian matches were also handed to and is supposed to be held from November 18 to December 13, 2020. The final will then be played in Doha six days later.

The AFC felt that Qatar had already demonstrated the necessary hosting capability and have the medical infrastructure to host a tournament of such magnitude.

AFC General Secretary Dato’ Windsor John, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly made the decision on the venue for this year’s Final more complex particularly in these uncertain times of travel and health restrictions.

“The safety and wellbeing of all participating clubs as well as the protection of all stakeholders has been crucial to the AFC so we must thank the Qatar Football Association and the Qatar Local Authorities and Ministries for putting in place the necessary health measures and effective medical protocols.

“The successful staging of the AFC Champions League (West) is testament to the capability of the QFA and the Qatar Government and we now look forward to building on the spirit of collaboration as we prepare to resume the captivating action from the East Group Stage to the final.”

The AFC also appreciated Qatar's ability to deliver technical arrangements like the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), medical requirements and commercial obligations.

QFA Secretary General Mansoor Mohammed Al-Ansari, said: “Given the success of hosting the centralised West region matches in close collaboration with the AFC, and the preparation for the centralised East matches next month, we are confident that we will be able to deliver an outstanding AFC Champions League Final.

“Qatar wishes to reiterate our commitment to provide world-class sporting infrastructure and operational and health and safety expertise and we look forward towards working hand-in-hand with the AFC to offer Asia’s best clubs with the ultimate stage in December.”