Qatar's footballing revolution is certainly 'delivering amazing'

The Middle-Eastern country is making the footballing world sit up and take note with its run to the final of the Asian Cup...

After the hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup was awarded to Qatar, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) took the task upon itself to organise a tournament unlike any the world had seen.

The SC went on to coin the slogan - Deliver Amazing - for the quadrennial extravaganza.

With less than four years to go for the event, it seems the country is well on course to deliver everything it promised in terms of world class stadiums, infrastructure, cutting-edge technological innovations and what not!

It is fair to say that country is set to Deliver Amazing. Another area where they are set to deliver the amazing is on the field of play.

As a privilege of being the hosts, the Qatar national team are set to take part in their first ever World Cup in 2022. There was criticism that Qatar had no footballing history and were basically given a free ticket to the World Cup, much like South Africa back in 2010.

However, they will not be there to just make up the numbers, if the current indicators are anything to go by.

The Maroons have just set Asia alight by reaching their first ever Asian Cup final, that too after slaying some heavyweights along the way.

It is a commendable achievement for the Qatar Football Association (QFA) and those involved in the footballing revolution that is seemingly underway in Qatar. A lot of work has gone into developing a competitive core for the national team.

The 2018 AFC U23 Championship was the one of the first indications of Qatar's improvements. The team managed to finish third in the tournament with the likes of Almoez Ali, Akram Afif and Tarek Salman all impressed.

Interestingly, most of them have gone on to make their mark with the senior team in the ongoing Asian Cup as well and these youngsters will only be stronger once the 2022 World Cup rolls along.

Almoez Ali, in fact, is the highest scorer in the tournament so far with eight strikes to his name while Afif and Salman have been integral to Qatar's fortunes. Most importantly, they have pulled off some impressive results including wins over heavyweights like Saudi Arabia and North Korea in the group stages.

Their giant-killing continued in the knockout stages as well where Iraq were vanquished in the Round of 16 before South Korea, with Son Heung-Min in their ranks, were sent packing. Qatar then just topped it all off with a 4-0 spanking of hosts UAE on Tuesday.

What is mind-boggling is the fact that Qatar have conceded none and have scored 15 goals in six matches so far. And most of them have been against proven Asian giants. Now, they have a date with Japan as they prepare to scale the Asian summit.

This was their first proper test before the World Cup. Fair to say, they have passed it with flying colours!