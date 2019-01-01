'Put Buffon in the sarcophagus already!' - Goalkeeping howler gifts Manchester United second goal

The PSG goalkeeper's mistake for Romelu Lukaku's second goal at Parc des Princes caused plenty of reaction on social media

Gianluigi Buffon spilled a shot straight into the path of Romelu Lukaku in Wednesday's clash between and , and fans were quick to react to the legendary goalkeeper's mistake.

After claiming the first leg 2-0 through goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe, PSG headed to Parc des Princes for Wednesday's second leg.

It started as poorly as one could have imagined, with Timo Kehrer's pass intercepted by Lukaku within two minutes as Manchester United halved the deficit before the match even got going.

Juan Bernat answered just moments later, tapping home a shot from Kylian Mbappe, restoring a sense of calm in the French capital as PSG jumped out to a 3-1 aggregate lead.

But the lead became a bit more tenuous following Buffon's error, as the goalkeeper mishandled a long-range effort from Marcus Rashford straight into the path of Lukaku, who was left with a simple finish to make the score to 2-1 on the day and 3-2 to PSG overall.

And supporters had plenty to say about the 41-year-old goalkeeper, who is chasing an elusive first Champions League title in his first season with the side.