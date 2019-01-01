Pulisic fit to face Man City after Chelsea star misses USMNT matches

The 21-year-old winger will be available for his club's match against the reigning league champions after recovering over the international break

manager Frank Lampard has revealed that Christian Pulisic is fit for the Blues’ Premier League clash with , despite not featuring for the over the international break.

The 21-year-old started and scored in the 2-0 win over just before the lull in club football but was withdrawn with 10 minutes remaining.

And Lampard has revealed that the reason for the young winger’s substitution was down to an injury, but that he has been recovering well ahead of the crunch match with the reigning league champions.

"He didn't go [to the US camp], he was struggling against Palace. He has been training and is in contention," Lampard told a news conference on Friday.

Lampard’s selection headache does not end with Pulisic, as the Blues have three central midfielders in N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho that have all impressed this term as Chelsea have risen to third in the Premier League.

"I want it to be a positive issue. It is great for me. It is something we have done pretty well - we have had fluidity in our midfield. We can use them all collectively," he added.

"You have to give Jorginho the freedom to leave his position. He has a perception for the press.”

Lampard is also pleased that his side find themselves above Pep Guardiola’s City in the league standings but is not content with what the Blues have achieved so far and insists that last season’s domestic treble winners can be beaten, despite their strength.

"The levels they have reached have been incredible. For us to be in that position, I am pleased with. But I want more," he said.

"It's not the end story, they are a strong outfit. I won't make huge judgements on tomorrow, our story is three months in the making.”

In his playing days, the Chelsea legend spent a season on loan with City and spoke positively of his experience there – but reiterated his desire to earn all three points regardless of his ties there.

"I had a great year at City, I go there with nothing but good feelings. But I am Chelsea manager and I want to win," he concluded.