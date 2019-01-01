Pulisic: Chelsea have so much talent and ‘want to out-compete every team’

The United States international has come back into favour and is aware that he must work hard in order to keep his place in a star-studded Blues side

Christian Pulisic sees “so much talent, great players” at and is aware that he needs to maintain his standards after returning to a side which plans to “out-compete every team”.

Playmaking qualities are what brought the United States international to the Blues’ attention.

A £58 million ($75m) agreement was reached with with the intention of adding more creativity to the ranks at Stamford Bridge.

Pulisic has started to deliver on that show of faith, after a testing start to life in , and has registered four goals across his last two appearances – becoming the club’s youngest scorer of a Premier League hat-trick in the process.

The 21-year-old is, however, about much more than end product and is prepared to display the commitment and energy demanded from a youthful side flourishing under the guidance of Frank Lampard.

"The spirit is great at the moment," Pulisic said of the Chelsea camp.

"We go in and want to out-compete every team. We have so much talent, great players. We're playing really well. We're really strong."

Pulisic grabbed what proved to be the match-winner in the Blues’ latest outing, as Lampard’s side edged out 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

That effort has further endeared the American to the west London natives, with patience in a summer addition now being rewarded.

"It's incredible, it's amazing," Pulisic said of the backing he is getting from fans. "The support has been phenomenal."

Things could have been different against Watford were it not for a dramatic 96th-minute save from Kepa Arrizabalaga, with the Chelsea keeper producing an impressive sprawling stop to keep out opposite number Ben Foster.

Article continues below

"It's huge," Pulisic said of the Spaniard’s moment of inspiration. "Everyone put a lot in to the game and up until then Kepa didn't have to do a lot. But to come up big like that is huge and we've seen the great goalie that he is.

"Was it the goalie's header? I didn't know that. That's crazy. I don't know if he was extra motivated because it was another goalie but it's a great save nonetheless."

Pulisic and Chelsea will be back in action on Tuesday against before heading into the next international break after playing host to London rivals on Saturday.