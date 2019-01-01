Pukki the hero as Finland make history by qualifying for Euro 2020

The Norwich ace scored twice against Liechtenstein on an emotional night for his country, who will finally grace a major tournament next summer

Teemu Pukki was the hero as Finland qualified for a major tournament for the first time by defeating Liechtenstein 3-0 to book their place at .

Delighted fans flooded the pitch at full-time of the Group J fixture at the Telia 5G Areena in Helsinki as Finland guaranteed second place behind .

Jasse Tuominen opened the scoring in the 21st minute and Finland were really dreaming when striker Teemu Pukki doubled the lead from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

A second for Pukki with 15 minutes remaining ensured the celebrations could really begin for the home fans.

RESULTS



Finland qualify for first-ever EURO finals

Sorloth double sinks Faroe Islands

Greece edge past Armenia#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) November 15, 2019

The result means -Herzegovina can now only reach the Euros via the play-offs, as they take in a home fixture against group winners Italy on Saturday.

Greece have already moved into third spot for the time being after recording a 1-0 win away at Armenia.

Pukki's latest brace takes his tally for club and country this season to 12 from 17 appearances, and he can now look forward to pitting his wits against Europe's best at next summer's tournament.

That face when you book your country's place in a major tournament next summer! 😍 #ncfc pic.twitter.com/b6VubwOWQ8 — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) November 15, 2019

Finland will wrap up their qualifying campaign in Greece on Monday night, where Pukki may be granted the chance to take improve on his 22-goal haul at international level.

The 29-year-old will then return to Carrow Road as Norwich prepare to resume their 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

The Canaries are set to travel to Goodison Park to face on November 23, before kicking off the festive period with a home clash against on December 1.