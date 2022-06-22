PSG willing to sell Neymar if acceptable transfer offer arrives - but Brazilian hesitant to leave

The winger's wages could be a problem for potential suitors, though he will certainly receive widespread interest

Paris Saint-Germain are open to selling Neymar during the summer transfer window if an acceptable bid is lodged - but the Brazil international would be hesitant to leave, GOAL understands.

The forward arrived at Parc des Princes in a move from Barcelona for a world-record fee in 2018, in what was a serious statement of intent from the Ligue 1 club to cement their position as a European heavyweight.

But a failure to reach the ultimate prize - the Champions League - and the decision of Kylian Mbappe to extend his stay with the club following a protracted transfer saga with Real Madrid means the capital team would consider parting ways with the 30-year-old, particularly after a turbulent 2021-22 campaign.

Why might Neymar leave PSG?

Despite reclaiming the Ligue 1 crown under Mauricio Pochettino this term, many deem PSG to have endured an underwhelming campaign given their early Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

Neymar received the brunt of criticism from the club's supporters, with him and Lionel Messi both roundly booed in the spring following their European collapse.

The Brazilian player's attitude and on-field stagnation have been scrutinised by the club, GOAL understands.

Mbappe's decision to remain at PSG may also play into any decision-making process involving Neymar's future, with the France international thought to have some sway in transfer policy and squad matters following his lucrative new deal. Mbappe's relationship with Neymar is said to have cooled in recent years.

Does Neymar want to leave PSG?

Despite these matters however, the attacker does not wish to depart Parc des Princes, and otherwise intends to continue with PSG next season.

Neymar only penned fresh terms last year, to take him through 2025 at the club, and following a season of teething troubles for several headline stars, there may be a hope that PSG's collective squad of world-class talents can perform much better in 2022-23.

With a Qatar 2022 World Cup looming where his Brazil side are widely tipped to be among the favourites, the 30-year-old will have every reason to prove the doubters wrong at PSG - and show why the club paid a king's ransom for him in the first place.

Where could Neymar go if he leaves PSG?

If the Brazilian was to depart Parc des Princes, the number of sides who could realistically sign him are limited given the large fee he is likely to command.

Though Neymar will likely be sold for an effective fraction of the world-record payout PSG forked out for his services originally, his expected cost will put a host of sides - including former club Barcelona - likely out of the chase.

The Blaugrana reportedly held previous informal discussions surround a swap with Ousmane Dembele midway through the 2021-22 campaign, but with the latter primed to exit Camp Nou as a free agent, such a move is no longer relevant.

Newcastle could match both transfer and salary demands, but Neymar is not considered interested in joining the Magpies.

