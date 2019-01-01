PSG target Allan will remain at Napoli – Ancelotti

The Brazilian will not be sold to the French champions despite being dropped against Milan, according to his manager

Carlo Ancelotti insisted Allan will not be moving to Paris Saint-Germain, declaring "the matter over" after the midfielder missed Napoli's draw at AC Milan.

Allan was dropped for Saturday's 0-0 Serie A stalemate in Milan amid uncertainty over his future, with French champions PSG reportedly finalising a transfer in excess of €100 million (£87m/$114m).

Ancelotti confirmed post-match that 28-year-old Allan had been contacted by a club regarding a move, noting that it was something that should not have occurred.

He further explained that while Napoli listed to what the midfielder had to say, they decided against making a move, and declared Allan will will return to the team to face Milan in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Tuesday.

"As far as I am concerned, the matter is over, Allan will remain our player and we never intended to sell if not for something extraordinary," head coach Ancelotti told Sky Sport Italia.

"The player has been contacted, even though that shouldn't happen, and we listened to his requests, after which nothing happened.

"He will stay with us and play on Tuesday."

Allan arrived from Udinese in 2015 and became an important piece for former manager Maurizio Sarri over recent seasons, starting over 30 games in both 2015-16 and 2017-18.

The midfielder enjoyed arguably his finest season in Italy last year, as he scored four goals and added five assists in Serie A.

He has continued to be a productive player for Ancelotti this season as he has has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Napoli this season, 18 of those in Serie A, where he has added a pair of assists.

Allan and Napoli are currently second in Serie A, eight points behind reigning champions Juventus, who can increase that gap to double digits with a win over Lazio on Sunday.