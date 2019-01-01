PSG striker Choupo-Moting apologises after Ligue 1 title-postponing miss

The Cameroon international's unfortunate intervention denied the Parisians the chance to lift the French top-flight title on Sunday

forward Eric Choupo-Moting has apologised for his horror miss in their 2-2 stalemate with .

The former player who opened the scoring on his sixth start had an opportunity to grab a brace, but inexplicably blew the chance.

Christopher Nkunku’s chipped effort was going in until the 30-year-old, bent on guiding the ball in, took a bad touch on the goal line to see his effort hit the post.

The miss denied Thomas Tuchel’s men a chance to win the trophy at the Parc des Princes on Sunday and the international feels sorry for his action.

"I thought Nkunku was going to give it to me - and that I thought the defender was going to get it,” Choupo-Moting said.

"I wondered if I was offside and it all happened very fast. I touched the ball, it hit the post and, well, it's a real shame because the ball was going in, Sorry about that."

Manager Tuchel also reacted to the incident, saying: "I think he's lacking confidence. He's not here to start every game but he is at the moment because we have a lot of injuries.

"It's not his role. He's a great substitute."

PSG are on 81 points from 30 games and a draw against second-placed next Sunday will crown them Ligue 1 champions.