PSG new boy Herrera to miss up to four weeks with calf injury

The former Manchester United midfielder will have to wait to make his official debut with his new club after suffering a setback

midfielder Ander Herrera is set to miss up to four weeks of action with a calf injury, the club announced on Wednesday.

Herrera, 29, is in his first season with the champions, having left on a free transfer after five-year stay with the Premier League club.

The Spaniard suffered the injury in training on Wednesday, meaning he will miss out on the start of the season with his new club.

PSG open their Ligue 1 campaign with a match against on Sunday, before taking on the following weekend.

Should Herrera make quick progress in his recovery he could be in line to make his PSG debut in the following match, a home game against on August 25.

With Herrera out, PSG will rely more on its remaining crop of central midfielders, including Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, and new signings Pablo Sarabia and Idrissa Gueye.

Herrera, made 189 appearances for the Red Devils, winning the , an , a League Cup and a Community Shield during his time at Old Trafford.

In an interview with Football earlier this week, Herrera explained some of his reasons for joining up with Thomas Tuchel's side this summer.

"[The club's reputation is] that of a giant! A club that is respected, that is classy," he said.

"A club where three or four of the best players in the world play. I know too that it is one of the most hated clubs in France, and I like that."

PSG will be the fourth club of Herrera's career, with the midfielder also having played for Real Zaragoza and in his native .

"I was happy to play for Athletic, another club that is dear to me, and for Manchester United, the biggest club in the United Kingdom, where I felt loved," Herrera said. "Today, I am happy to be at PSG, the biggest club in France.

"I have always given everything to the clubs I have represented and I represent. But I cannot lie to you: the club of my heart is still Real Zaragoza, who I have supported as a child and where I started my career."