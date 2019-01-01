PSG midfielder Rabiot set for medical with Juventus ahead of free transfer

The French midfielder is ready to end his misery-filled few months at PSG and join the Italian champions on a free transfer.

midfielder Adrien Rabiot is to undergo a medical with on Monday ahead of signing a five-year deal with the Turin club.

The 24-year-old has not featured for PSG in 2019, despite being fully fit and available, following a public spat with the ownership over contract talks last year.

Despite coach Thomas Tuchel’s claims that his exclusion from the first team was not due to his contract situation, both parties’ stubbornness in talks over a new deal seems to have led to an impasse, resulting in the running down of the international’s current contract.

Rabiot was not short of suitors, having reportedly held preliminary discussions with a number of European clubs since January, but is set to finalise his move to the champions.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici flew to the French capital on Friday to conclude negotiations and secure Rabiot’s signature, before the player returns to to complete his medical on Monday.

, , and had all been linked, but it now seems inevitable that he will be playing his football for the Bianconeri in the 2019-20 campaign.

In what seems to be preparation ahead of a reveal on Monday, Juventus released a video on Sunday afternoon on social media teasing an announcement with the tagline “Ignite our tomorrow”.

As reported by Goal in the previous few days, the Frenchman is expected to earn a salary of €7 million (£6m/$8m) per season and his mother Veronique, who acts as his agent, will pocket €10m (£9m/ $11.4m) as a fee for overseeing the transfer.

Rabiot will now become the latest in a long line of high-profile free agents to join the Bianconeri, joining the likes of former midfielder Aaron Ramsey, Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo and more.

Following the conclusion of this transfer, Juventus are likely to turn their attention to defender Matthijs de Ligt, who they are close to signing for €70 million (£63m/$80m), as reported by Goal earlier this week.

In addition, left-back Luca Pellegrini underwent his medical with Juventus on Sunday ahead of finalising a €10 million (£9m/$11m) switch that will send Leonardo Spinazzola in the opposite direction.