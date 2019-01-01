PSG confirm knee injuries for Meunier and Alves

Paris Saint-Germain beat Marseille 3-1 on Sunday despite the two players withdrawing before half-time

Thomas Meunier and Dani Alves will be sidelined with knee injuries, have confirmed.

Both Meunier and Alves were substituted before half-time during Sunday's 3-1 win over rivals at the Parc des Princes.

In a short statement, PSG confirmed international Meunier had suffered ligament damage, with a posterolateral corner injury to his right knee.

Veteran right-back Alves is recuperating from bone bruising in his left knee. The club did not place a timeframe on either player's return.

Meanwhile, Julian Draxler is stepping up his rehabilitation from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of duty with .

Thomas Tuchel's side are 20 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, having played a one game fewer than nearest challengers .

PSG are back in action after the international break on March 31 when they take on .