PSG set to train for first time since Ligue 1 season ended by coronavirus

Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and co. are due to resume training this week as they prepare for two cup finals and the return of the Champions League

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were among the stars to report back at the club's training ground on Monday.

Thomas Tuchel's first-team squad attended the Ooredoo Centre to undergo medical checks, including Covid-19 tests, ahead of a planned return to training on Thursday.

A total of 27 players reported back to the club on Monday, the notable exceptions being Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier, who are due to leave the club at the end of this month.

As a result of their upcoming departures and the end of their current contracts, Cavani and Meunier will not play for PSG when the resumes.

Tuchel's men are expected to have further tests until Thursday, when training will resume in small groups.

PSG have not played since their 2-0 victory over in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in March.

was the only one of Europe's top five leagues to have its season declared over due to the coronavirus pandemic, with PSG confirmed as champions based on a points-per-game final table.

At the time of the cancellation, PSG had a 12-point lead over second-place while also maintaining a game in hand.

Stade de rounded out the top three, with seventh-place challenging the decision to cancel the league while threatening legal action over what they saw as a premature conclusion.

However, French authorities are set to allow the finals of the Coupe de and Coupe de la Ligue to go ahead on July 24 and 31 respectively. PSG will face in the former and Lyon in the latter.

They will then compete in the remaining rounds of the Champions League - reorganised into a form of mini-tournament in Lisbon - in August, before the 2020-21 season gets underway.

PSG are one of four teams to seal their place in the quarter-final round, joining , and by successfully navigating the round of 16 prior to the coronavirus cancellations.

There are still four matchups still to be determined, though, with facing , looking to find a miracle comeback against , Lyon taking on and meeting .

Neymar, who has won Ligue 1 three times since making the move to Paris, says that he is determined to lead the club to glory in the Champions League this year in an effort to deliver the club its first European triumph.