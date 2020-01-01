Preston North End hit four past Benrahma's Brentford

Thomas Frank’s men lost their first game of the season as the Arsenal and Chelsea target made a second-half appearance

Said Benrahma’s were silenced 4-2 by in Sunday’s English Championship encounter.

Despite taking a two-goal lead, Thomas Frank’s side stuttered to their first defeat of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Bees scored their first chance after Ivan Toney slided home a cross from Josh Dasilva’s left-wing cross.

Two minutes before the half-time break, the English forward completed his brace after facing goalkeeping Declan Rudd following a pass from Bryan Mbeumo on the left.

While it looked like the visitors were dead and buried, they came back stronger in the second-half thanks to a brace from Scott Sinclair.

Seven minutes after the break, Joe Rafferty’s deep cross found Patrick Bauer who headed it down for Sinclair to drill into the middle of the goal.

On the hour mark, Sinclair completed his brace after Andy Hughes robbed Bryan Mbeumo on the Lilywhites’ left and delivered a cross, before firing past goalkeeper Luke Daniels.

Three minute later, Brad Potts put Preston ahead for the first time after getting a ball from Ryan Ledson. The win was sealed in the 70th minute through Sean Maguire.

Brentford did not lack ambition as manager Frank introduced Saman Ghoddos and Said Benrahma.

The international almost found the net as his shot deflected just past the post and then went on a run to create room for Josh Dasilva to bend an effort inches wide.

Following this result, the club sits in 15th position on the log after accruing four points from four games, while Preston North End climbed to 14th with the same points from the same number of fixtures.

Benrahma who is on the radar of and is expected to leave the second-tier as he appears to have outgrown that division.

The 25-year-old who narrowly missed out on a place in the Desert Foxes team that won the 2019 in was crowned Brentford Supporters' Player of the Year following his fine display during the 2019-20 campaign.

In that season, he bagged 17 goals with nine assists in 43 league games and struck two hat-tricks against and Athletic.