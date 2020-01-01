Premier League matches on UK TV: How to watch all this weekend's football

Liverpool travel to Everton in the Merseyside derby and Jose Mourinho's Tottenham host his former side Manchester United in the pick of the fixtures

The Premier League got back underway in memorable fashion on Wednesday, and this weekend’s action promises more memorable moments.

Sheffield United had a ghost goal not given in their controversial 0-0 draw with Aston Villa, while David Luiz ensured Arsenal endured a nightmare return against Manchester City.

More teams

Now, after Thursday passed without a game, the weekend brings a full set of fixtures.

From Friday to Monday, all 20 teams are in action and all 10 games are available to watch live in the UK.

Goal explains how to watch every Premier League game live on TV and online in the UK.

Friday, June 19

Time (BST) Match UK TV channel UK Streaming 6pm Norwich vs Sky One / Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event / Pick SKY GO Extra 8:15pm vs Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Football SKY GO Extra

The action begins with an important match at the wrong end of the table, with bottom club Norwich hosting 14-placed Southampton.

The Saints had a rocky start to the season but if results go their way this weekend, they could go 10 points clear of the bottom three with eight games to play.

Following that, Jose Mourinho welcomes his former side Manchester United to north London.

Tottenham will be without Dele Alli after his suspension for posting a video which mocked coronavirus, but Mourinho has confirmed that Harry Kane will start.

Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba could play alongside each other for the first time in United colours.

Saturday, June 20

Time (BST) Match UK TV channel UK Streaming 12:30pm vs BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate / BT Sport Extra BTSport.com / BT Sport App 3pm vs BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate / BT Sport Extra BTSport.com / BT Sport App 5:30pm West Ham vs Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event SKY GO Extra 7:45pm Bournemouth vs BBC One BBC Sport Web / BBC iPlayer

Saturday sees four Premier League fixtures from noon til night, starting off with Watford against Leicester. Watford are out of the relegation zone on goal difference alone, while Leicester are looking to stave off the challenge of for third place.

After that, Arsenal will try to bounce back from their 3-0 mauling against Man City with a trip to Brighton, themselves just two points above the drop zone and looking to escape the relegation dogfight.

Level on points with Watford are West Ham, who return with a home fixture against Wolves. Wolves are seventh but may be looking to climb the table in the closing weeks as they no longer have to juggle domestic duties with their campaign.

Bournemouth are level with Watford and West Ham on 27 points, and will be hoping to state their own survival credentials with a home fixture against Crystal Palace. Roy Hodgson's side are 11th, looking good for a safe mid-table finish.

Sunday, June 21

Time (BST) Match UK TV channel UK Streaming 2pm Newcastle vs Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event SKY GO Extra 4:15pm vs Chelsea Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event SKY GO Extra 7pm vs Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event SKY GO Extra

Eight points clear of the drop zone with nine games to play, Newcastle will be hopeful of securing safety sooner rather than later while Sheffield United are hoping to cement or even build on their current position in sixth.

Aston Villa escaped with a draw against the Blades but may find themselves up against it against Chelsea, whose forward players now know they will have Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech as competition for places next season.

Rounding off Sunday's action is the Merseyside derby, where Liverpool can't quite win the Premier League title, but they can move within touching distance of the trophy.

Everton haven't beaten Liverpool in 22 attempts, a run stretching back 10 years, but could move into the top half if they spring a surprise this weekend.

Article continues below

Monday, June 22

Time (BST) Match UK TV channel UK Streaming 8pm vs Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event SKY GO Extra

The Premier League action continues every day until Thursday, but Manchester City round off the long weekend with a home fixture against Burnley.

Pep Guardiola's side looked ominously slick at times against Arsenal, so Sean Dyche's 10th-placed Clarets will be right up against it at the Etihad.

Click here for a complete list of all the football matches on UK TV this weekend, including action from La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga!