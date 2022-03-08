Premier League ends agreement with Russian TV broadcaster amid Ukraine invasion as they make £1m donation

The Premier League has ended its agreement with Russian TV broadcaster Rambler (Okko Sport) amid the country's invasion of Ukraine and made a £1 million donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

The decision was made to cancel the agreement with Sberbank-owned Rambler in a shareholders meeting in London on Tuesday.

The Premier League's partnership with the Russian broadcaster had been due to run until the end of the season, but all 20 clubs in the division have agreed to the suspension in a show of opposition to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

What's been said?

The league has also made a sizeable donation to provide extra aid for the people of Ukraine as they continue to run low on basic necessities.

"The Premier League and its clubs today unanimously agreed to suspend our agreement with Russian broadcast partner Rambler (Okko Sport) with immediate effect and to donate £1 million to support the people of Ukraine," a statement from the Premier League released on Tuesday reads.

“The league strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We call for peace and our thoughts are with all those impacted. The £1m donation will be made to the Disasters Emergency Committee to deliver humanitarian aid directly to those in need.”

English football unites to support Ukraine

As reported by PA Media, the Football Association has also suspended its deals with Russian broadcasters, meaning the FA Cup quarter-finals will not be shown in the country later this month.

The decisions taken by the Premier League and FA come in the wake of moving tributes to the people of Ukraine from clubs across England over the past fortnight.

Anti-war and 'Football Stands Together' banners have been displayed before top-flight matches, while team captains have been wearing yellow and blue armbands, and bucket collections have been a regular feature to help raise extra money for those affected by the crisis.

A minute's applause was also observed before the latest round of Premier League matches, and both Liverpool and West Ham supporters united to sing ''You'll Never Walk Alone" in an especially moving tribute at Anfield.

