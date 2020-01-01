Premier League agrees to five substitutions when action resumes amid coronavirus pandemic

English top-flight managers will be given greater freedom to tinker with their teams from June 17, with matchday squads now made up of 20 players

The Premier League has given a green light for five substitutions to be made by managers in the English top-flight when competitive action resumes on June 17.

It has also been announced that matchday squads will be increased from 18 to 20 for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign, meaning that nine players can be named on the bench.

Having been in a state of lockdown since mid-March, the Premier League is set to return after a three-month hiatus.

The vast majority of sides in the division have nine fixtures left to take in, with , , and having 10 apiece – and it will be they who kick things off on June 17.

Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Dean Smith and Chris Wilder will all be able to dig a little deeper into their respective reserves than they were allowed to previously, with rule changes granting coaches greater freedom to tinker with their plans and rest those in need of a break.

A statement released by the Premier League read: “Premier League Shareholders today agreed temporary changes to the rules relating to substitute players.

“For the remainder of the 2019/20 season, the number of substitutes that can be used during a match will increase from three to five players.

“This is in line with the temporary law amendment made by the International Football Association Board last month.

“Shareholders also approved for Clubs to increase the maximum number of substitute players on the bench from seven to nine for the rest of the 2019/20 season.”

