'Pray for Lebanon' - Salah, Essien and African stars seek support for victims of Beirut explosion

The capital of Lebanon was rocked by a huge explosion on Tuesday, damaging buildings and offices in the Asian country

Former midfielder Michael Essien, star Mohamed Salah and 's Riyad Mahrez joined other African stars to sympathise with victims of the Beirut blast.

According to reports, the huge explosion happened at the port area in Lebanese capital with at least 73 people killed while at least 2,750 were injured.

Several world leaders have reacted to the blast in Lebanon, and African players have taken similar step to express their support for people in the country.

