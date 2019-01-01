'Pray for a miracle - Henderson hopeful of Leicester favour against Manchester City

The Reds need help to win the Premier League title, and they're optimistic that it could happen according to the captain

Jordan Henderson accepts are praying for a miracle in their bid to win the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp's men hold a two-point lead at the top, but they will be pushed back to second if beat on Monday.

That would leave Liverpool trailing by a point heading into Sunday's final day, when they host and Manchester City make the trip to and Hove Albion.

Henderson said his team would need a favour in the closing stages of what has been a thrilling title race.

"The lads will watch Monday's game and, yeah, pray for a miracle," the Liverpool captain told UK media.

"City are a great team but so are we. Whoever gets the title will deserve it. We couldn't have done any more. We can't have any regrets.

"It's going to the last game and we need to finish on a high at Anfield and pray that something, a miracle, can happen."

B I G P O I N T S pic.twitter.com/58o7iVhz3U — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 4, 2019

Liverpool could get a favour from former manager Brendan Rodgers, who is at the helm of ninth-placed Leicester.

Henderson hopes his former boss can help Liverpool with a result at the Etihad Stadium.

"I'm sure Leicester, who are a great team, will go and give everything," he said.

"Everyone wants to cause an upset, so hopefully there are another couple of twists and turns to come."

Before Liverpool can truly focus on Wolves, the Reds will contend with on Tuesday in the sem-final .

Liverpool fell 3-0 to the Spanish side in the opening leg with a Lionel Messi brace and a Luis Suarez goal all but ending their Champions League hopes.