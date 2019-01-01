Possible position movements on Malaysia Super League matchday 13
BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL
The first round of the 2019 Super League in the fasting month of Ramadan takes place this mid-week, with the top two teams set to keep their spots regardless of what happens.
Leaders JDT (30 points) will host second-placed Pahang (25), but the points gap will ensure they both keep their positions regardless of the match outcome.
Third-placed Kedah (19) will play away to fourth-placed Selangor (18), but unlike the aforementioned two teams, the Red Eagles and Red Giants have a standing movement range between third and seventh places.
PKNS FC, Melaka United and Terengganu FC are all on 16 points, and can end up between fourth and eighth places after matchday 13 is played.
Perak (14) can go up as high as fifth, or drop all the way down to 10th.
Petaling Jaya City and PKNP FC, both on 11 points, have a range between eighth and 12th.
Felda United and Kuala Lumpur, both on eight and in the relegation zone, can go up as high as ninth or drop down to 12th place.
