Portugal vs Spain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Portugal welcome Spain to face them at Estádio Municipal de Braga in a Group A2 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Portugal vs Spain date & kick-off time

Game: Portugal vs Spain Date: September 27, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Portugal vs Spain on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV

Portugal squad & team news

Two points clear at the summit of A2, Portugal are in the driving seat to wrap up the finalists for the Nations League's last four next year, after an impressive campaign.

But the toughest test has been saved for last - and while a draw will see them through with daylight, defeat will see Spain vault them. Can they afford to play for just a point?

Position Players Goalkeepers Patrício, Costa, Sá Defenders Pereira, Dias, Cancelo, Mendes, Rui, Dalot, Djaló Midfielders Carvalho, Silva, Mário, Fernandes, Neves, Palhinha, Nunes, Vitinha Forwards Ronaldo, Jota, Félix, Leão, Horta, Neto, Ramos

Spain squad and team news

It's all or nothing time for La Roja as they chase Portugal, to steal their place in the finals next year.

With the visitors among the frontrunners tipped for success at Qatar 2022, a victorious warm-up over the neighbours would go a long way to bolstering those credentials, particularly as France and England continue to struggle.