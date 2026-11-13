Portugal squad to wear No.7 shirts in ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo tribute following international retirement

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Portugal are preparing to honour the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo in an unprecedented fashion during their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixture against Denmark. The national team has confirmed a series of gestures to celebrate the iconic forward following his recent decision to step away from the international stage.

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A unique gesture for the departing GOAT

The Portuguese national team is set to deliver a historic tribute to Ronaldo this Saturday at the Estadio Municipal de Braga. In a move that highlights the immense impact the forward had on his country, every member of the matchday squad will take to the pitch wearing the iconic number 7 jersey during the pre-match ceremonies. This special event is scheduled to take place before their fifth-round clash in Nations League Group A4.

According to A Bola, this decision was finalised during a high-level meeting involving the leadership of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) and the technical staff. FPF president Pedro Proenca met with national team manager Jorge Jesus and the senior leadership group, which currently includes Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, and Bruno Fernandes. Together, they decided that a collective display of the famous number 7 would be the most appropriate way to mark the end of an era that began back in August 2003.

Applause at the Pedreira

Beyond the visual spectacle of the entire squad wearing the number 7 during the walk-out, the fans at the Municipal Stadium will also play a central role. A symbolic tribute has been organised for the seventh minute of the match against Denmark. This will allow the supporters in the stands, often referred to as "The Pedreira" due to the stadium's unique architecture, to unite in a standing ovation for the man who captained them for so many years.

UEFA has reportedly granted permission for these specific moments to ensure the retirement of the game's greatest ever international goalscorer is celebrated with the necessary gravitas. The atmosphere in Braga is expected to be highly charged as the post-Ronaldo era begins in earnest, even as the team looks back to celebrate his historic contributions. It is a rare instance of a governing body allowing such a coordinated display during a competitive fixture.

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Preserving the memory at Cidade do Futebol

The tributes are not limited to the matchday experience, as the FPF has also implemented changes at their training headquarters. At the Cidade do Futebol, the federation has opted to keep the room usually occupied by Ronaldo in the Athletes' House empty. This symbolic vacancy serves as a reminder of his absence during this first international break since he announced his retirement from the national setup.

Next matches POR UEFA Nations League A 14:45 DEN

This particular gesture inside the camp shows how deeply the loss of the captain is being felt by the organisation and his former teammates. The federation is clearly keen to ensure that the transition into a new chapter does not come at the expense of forgetting the standards he set. By leaving his quarters unoccupied, the FPF is acknowledging that his presence remains a part of the team's identity even if he is no longer on the pitch.

Life after the legend begins

While the focus remains on the celebrations for the outgoing legend, Jesus is tasked with navigating a difficult fixture list without his most famous weapon. The squad must now look to the likes of Fernandes and Silva to lead the offensive charge. Despite the emotional weight of the weekend, the primary objective remains securing a positive result in the Nations League to maintain their standing in the group. The absence of Ronaldo creates a void not just in the locker room but also in the tactical setup of the Portuguese side.