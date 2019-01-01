Carragher: Klopp must start Salah, Mane and co. despite first-leg advantage

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita gave the Reds an edge ahead of Wednesday’s game in Portugal

Despite ’s win over in the first leg, Jurgen Klopp must start his strongest team to ‘finish the job off’, according to Jamie Carragher.

Last week, the Reds defeated their Portuguese visitors 2-0 in the reverse fixture of the quarter-final tie and on Wednesday, they will hope to get a result good enough to see them progress to the last four, where are already waiting.

However, Carragher, who was part of the last Liverpool side to win a Champions League trophy [2005], insists Klopp must persist with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and the rest of his reliable players, as the game is far from finish.

“I expect them to go through but 2-0 is the type of score where Klopp cannot afford to take any chances with the team," Carragher told Liverpool Echo.

“You've got to field your strongest lineup and finish the job off.

“If Liverpool had won by three or four at Anfield you maybe could have looked at taking two or three out.

“But you have to go with your strongest side for this one and then there's a decent break until the Cardiff game on Sunday.”

The Liverpool legend is also anticipating a ‘tough’ semi-final - should the Reds progress - against Barcelona, who dumped out fellow Premier League side from the competition on Tuesday, after a 4-0 aggregate win.