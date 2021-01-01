Porto break 17-year Champions League hoodoo as they echo Mourinho's winners with Juventus victory

Sergio Oliveira's free kick in extra-time sent the 10-man Portuguese side through to the next round at the expense of the Serie A holders

Porto overcame Juventus on away goals on Tuesday to progress in a Champions League knockout tie after winning the opening leg for the first time since triumphing in the competition in 2003-04 under Jose Mourinho.

They had earned a clean 2-1 win in the first leg against Juventus but needed to push past self-inflicted damage in the return fixture, breaking their 17-year drought despite allowing their Turin opponents back into the tie with a silly second-half red card.

Sergio Oliveira advanced Porto to the quarter-final with a free kick under the wall in the 115th minute.

What jinx has been broken?

Porto had failed to take advantage of a first-leg knockout victory since 2003-04 against Lyon in the quarter-final, when they put away an opponent featuring future Chelsea signings Michael Essien and Florent Malouda by following a 2-0 win with a second-leg draw.

Mourinho's side that year went on to defeat Monaco in the final.

Porto's experience

Porto's lineup on Tuesday was the second-oldest in their Champions League history (29 years and 16 days), behind only their match with Barcelona in March 2000.

Centre-back Pepe, 38, proved an instrumental part of their triumph, clearing several scoring opportunities.

Juventus were throwing everything at Porto 💥



After 123 minutes, the ball was thumped into the penalty area 😬



And 38-year-old Pepe pulled out the bicycle kick clearance 👏 pic.twitter.com/OooL7jDFPE — Goal (@goal) March 9, 2021

