Police FC’s Sibomana dropped as Mashami picks Rwanda Chan squad

The Amavubi will start the competition with a game against their neighbours and Group C rivals Uganda on January 18

Rwanda head coach Vincent Mashami has named his squad for the upcoming African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament that will be held in .

Rwanda are in Group C where they will come up against the reigning champions , and Togo.

Onesme Twizerimana of Musanze FC, Patrick Sibomana of Police FC and Ally Serumogo of SC Kiyovu are the three players who were dropped from the final squad. The Amavubi have been holding training sessions at the Amahoro national stadium for the past few weeks.

Rwanda will face their neighbours Uganda in the opening Chan game on January 18 for a game that will start at 9:00 pm EAT. The game gives Mashami an opportunity to face his former boss Johnathan McKinstry.

The Rwandan tactician and McKinstry worked together in the 2016 Chan competition where they reached the final game and lost to the Cranes.

Mashami and his players are expected to travel to Cameroon on January 11. The Rwandan federation Ferwafa organised two friendly matches for the national side against Congo Brazzaville. They drew 2-2 in the first game and the second match will be held on Sunday at the Amahoro Stadium.

Players from AS Kigali and Rayon Sports were also included after they were previously allowed time out to feature in the Caf Confederation Cup and in the .

Final squad:

Goalkeepers: Yves Kimenyi (Kiyovu Sports), Eric ‘Bakame’ Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali), Olivier Kwizera (Rayon Sports) and Umar Rwabugiri (APR FC).

Defenders: Thierry Manzi (APR FC), Ange Mutsinzi (APR FC), Hervé Rugwiro (Rayon Sports), Aimable Nsabimana (Police FC), Fitina Omborenga (APR FC), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (APR FC), Eric Rutanga (Police FC), Claude Niyomugabo (APR FC), Faustin Usengimana (Police FC) and Bayisenge Emery (AS Kigali).

Midfielders: Olivier ‘Seif’ Niyonzima (APR FC), Eric Ngendahimana (Kiyovu Sports), Martin Fabrice Twizeyimana (Police FC), Eric Nsabimana (AS Kigali), Jean Bosco Ruboneka (APR FC), Djabel Manishimwe (APR FC), Dominique Savio Nshuti (Police FC) and Rachid Kalisa (AS Kigali).

Strikers: Lague Byiringiro (APR FC), Ernest Sugira (Rayon Sports), Danny Usengimana (APR FC), Bertrand Iradukunda (Gasogi United), Osée Iyabivuze (Police FC), Justin Mico (Police FC), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR FC) and Muhadjiri Hakizimana (AS Kigali).