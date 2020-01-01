Pogba's head isn't at Manchester United - Silvestre

The French World Cup winner doesn't look like he is focused on the Theatre of Dreams, says his compatriot

Paul Pogba's 'head is not at anymore' amid rumours linking him with and , according to former Red Devils defender Mikael Silvestre.

Speculation suggesting the 27-year-old wants to leave Old Trafford has been growing over the last 18 months, with the rumours first surfacing while United were managed by Jose Mourinho in 2018.

Madrid and Turin are seen as the most likely destinations for Pogba, with the player himself suggesting during the summer transfer window that he was ready for a new challenge.

Pogba's agent Mina Raiola has also made it clear he wishes to move his client away from the Theatre of Dreams.

Silvestre, who left Man Utd shortly before Pogba first's stint began in 2009, believes his countryman's future is clearly up in the air and it seems that his focus is no longer with the Red Devils.

“We have to wait and see but it doesn’t look like his head is at United anymore,” Silvestre said on the Talk of the Devils podcast.

"I saw him before the lockdown and he looked happy, everyone is behaving like normal with him. He is part of United so if he was to stay there it wouldn’t be an issue, I just hope we see the best out of him.

"He should be at his peak right now with his age and his experience with United and . It would be nice to see him in midfield with Bruno Fernandes."

A troublesome ankle injury has restricted Pogba to only eight appearances in all competitions, but the France international was getting ready for a comeback just before football was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The arrival of Portuguese star Fernandes at Old Trafford during the January transfer window sparked an 11-match unbeaten run for the Red Devils - and former United player Jonathan Greening joined Silvestre in stating his hope that Pogba gets a chance to play with the new signing.

"I’d like to see him back fit playing with Bruno Fernandes, leaving Scott McTominay or Fred sitting in," Greening told Grand National. "Let those two [Pogba and Fernandes] play together, and they’ll bounce off each other really well.

"If Paul Pogba stays, commits himself, he’s happy and fit and wants to play there [at United] it will be immense for the team and a massive boost."