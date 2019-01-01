Pogba won't add much to Real Madrid but he will bring goals, says Valdano

The Blancos idol does not see Pogba as the answer to all of Madrid's problems but he would pose a bigger scoring threat than the current midfield

Reported target Paul Pogba would add vital goals but little else to the giants, according to former coach Jorge Valdano.

Madrid are preparing for a big transfer window after a disappointing season that has seen three coaches in the Santiago Bernabeu hot seat and silverware only in the Club World Cup.

World Cup winner Pogba is one possible option for Zinedine Zidane's men, with speculation mounting around an exit from , who have also endured a tumultuous campaign.

Giving his take on a move for Pogba, Valdano suggested the international might not be the answer to all of Madrid's midfield problems, yet his goals would be welcomed.

Pogba has 13 Premier League goals for United this term, a figure that is encouraging to the Argentine - who otherwise is not at all enthused over the prospective move.

"I don't think Pogba would add much to Madrid's game but he'd bring goals," Valdano told Onda Cero. "On his own, Pogba is scoring more goals that the entire Real Madrid midfield."

22 - Paul Pogba has been involved in 22 Premier League goals this season (13 goals, 9 assists), his best ever return in a single top-flight campaign. Worthy. #PFAawards #TOTY pic.twitter.com/70hp92Z24Y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2019

The latest Madrid setback came on Sunday in a defeat at , with Valdano dismayed by the displays from many stars. Only top-scorer Karim Benzema escaped criticism.

Valdano said: "There were a lot of players in the Real Madrid starting XI who are not up to the rhythm the competition demands. The team has no backbone.

"Real Madrid looked like a team of individuals. They play for themselves - not each other - and once they reach the final third of the pitch, if Benzema's not there, the move falls apart."

A lack of goals since losing record-breaking striker Cristiano Ronaldo has certainly posed a problem for Madrid in the current campaign.

Zidane's charges have netted on 59 occasions so far in La Liga, 27 fewer than newly crowned champions , and look set to finish in third place for the second straight season as they trail Atletico by nine points with just three games to play.