'Pogba will be gone in the summer ' - Ince makes Man Utd transfer prediction

The Old Trafford midfielder has increased speculation about his future with recent statements and an underwhelming performance against Wolves

star Paul Pogba will leave Old Trafford this summer, says Paul Ince.

The World Cup-winner appeared to have settled under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after having a difficult relationship with previous manager Jose Mourinho.

The midfielder spoke positively about how the Norwegian had improved the atmosphere at the club following his arrival in December.

But since then Pogba, 26, has revealed his desire to one day play for Real Madrid, describing it as a 'dream'.

And following a below-par performance against Wolves on Tuesday, ex-Old Trafford player Ince questioned the £90m former man's desire to stay at the club.

"There are players who need to move on if Ole wants to rebuild," Ince said in his PaddyPower column.

"But also, there may well be a few players who seem to want to move on themselves regardless.

"The main culprit of that, I believe, is Paul Pogba. Ole needs to convince him that he’s going to build the team around him going forwards if he wants him to stay.

"Honestly, I don’t think Pogba will be at Old Trafford next season.

"It’s always hard when come knocking, but I’m not sure Pogba’s ever settled at United since he came back, and a move could be on the cards.

"It’s Ole’s job to do some convincing now, convince players like Pogba and David de Gea that they’re better off at Old Trafford."

Mourinho aimed a thinly-veiled dig at Pogba this week when he referred to the problems he had with 'His Excellency' when in charge at United.

He described how a player had wanted to travel by chauffeur-driven Rolls Royce rather than on the team bus.

Manchester United are set to face next Wednesday in the quarter-finals.