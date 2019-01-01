Pogba urged to leave if he doesn't want to play for Man Utd

Speculation linking the France midfielder to a move to Real Madrid have resurfaced and one former United player has urged him to make his mind up

Paul Pogba should leave if he no longer wants to play for the club, says former Red Devils midfielder Jesper Olsen.

Pogba has been linked with a move to at the end of the season and the midfielder said Los Blancos are "a dream club for every player".

Joining Madrid would enable Pogba to link up with compatriot Zinedine Zidane, who is reportedly being given a large transfer budget to revamp his squad.

Pogba's future at Old Trafford was increasingly uncertain under Jose Mourinho but since the Portuguese left in December he has thrived under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Fresh rumours he could move on have surfaced though, with Pogba having already left United once in his career, joining after failing to break into the first team under Alex Ferguson.

"I think in the old days Ferguson was the same," Olsen said to Omnisport.

"If you don't want to play for the club then don't stay! And I think that's the case too with Pogba.

"Of course you would continue without him but it would be great to see him stay as well, because he is an important part of the team."

Like Pogba, Christian Eriksen has been linked with joining Madrid at the end of the campaign, when his contract at will only have a year left to run.

Eriksen made his 200th Premier League appearance in Spurs' 2-0 victory over on Wednesday, which was their first game in their new home, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Former international Olsen feels Eriksen may be ready to test himself in a new league, with the 27-year-old in the peak years of his career.

Article continues below

"He is important, of course, he's a very unselfish player too," Olsen added of his compatriot, who has also been linked with leaders .

"He has lots of qualities, sometimes he could do even more than what he does because he's that unselfish player that you don't always notice as much, but he's a huge link in the Tottenham side. Great quality, no doubt about it.

"[Moving to La Liga] would be a big challenge for him for sure. He's been in for quite a while. and then to the UK, us Danes we like to try different places and experience different things, so I think that would be a great experience for him as well."