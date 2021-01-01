Pogba to Real Madrid still possible as Raiola speculates on possible Hazard swap deal with Man Utd

The French midfielder's agent believes a move to Spain could happen if there is a desire from all sides to put an agreement in place

Paul Pogba may yet end up at Real Madrid, after many years of rumours regarding a switch to Spain, with the midfielder's agent, Mino Raiola, suggesting that a swap deal involving Eden Hazard could be discussed with Manchester United.

That is purely speculation for now, with the man charged with the task of managing a World Cup winner's career off the field admitting that nothing can be ruled out when it comes to future windows.

Pogba can be expected to dominate gossip columns in the weeks to come, with fresh terms at Old Trafford also being mooted for the talented 28-year-old, but talk of a move to Spain is never far away and the Santiago Bernabeu still holds obvious appeal to the Frenchman.

What has been said?

Raiola has told AS when asked why Pogba is not already with Real: "It's a question for Madrid.

"At one time, Pogba felt a lot of love for, and trust in, United, and there are various other clubs.

"Afterwards, it's really hard for United and Madrid to reach an understanding on a massive transfer, because big clubs don't like selling great players to other big clubs.

"And I'm not going to kid you, for Pogba, playing at Madrid was always a really attractive option, because of Zidane too. He's Pogba's childhood hero."

Pressed further on whether a deal could happen, Raiola added: "I don't know.

"I think nothing is impossible, but football depends on the day. Just like that. And you need to be flexible to think about all the possibilities.

"What if tomorrow Madrid want to do a swap, Hazard for Pogba. It's just an example. And it all four parties like it, why not?"

What is the latest on Pogba's future?

United have always maintained that they have no intention of listening to offers for their £89 million ($123m) club-record signing.

Pogba has endured form and fitness problems across a second spell with the Red Devils, but his ability remains without question and he can be a match-winner on his day.

Premier League heavyweights are eager to ensure that they are the ones to benefit from those qualities for as long as possible, with a prized asset supposedly approaching his peak.

Article continues below

With that in mind, much of the discussion at Old Trafford over recent weeks has centred around fresh terms for Pogba - rather than a switch elsewhere.

His current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2022, but he has been thriving alongside Bruno Fernandes in Manchester and has United in the hunt for Europa League glory.

Further reading