Pogba seeks inspiration from Man City & Real Madrid rivals

The World Cup winner has revealed that he once modelled his game on Barcelona icons, but is now a fan of Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos

Paul Pogba has revealed that he sought to model his game on iconic Manchester United and Barcelona stars growing up, but now looks to Manchester City and Real Madrid rivals for inspiration.

The Frenchman once fancied himself as a striker and idolised those who were considered the best in the business when it comes to the art of goalscoring.

It soon became clear, though, that his attributes were better suited to a role in the middle of the park where he could dictate proceedings and put his hard running and technical ability to good use.

As a result, and having formed part of the academy system at Old Trafford, Pogba looked up to Paul Scholes and Michael Carrick.

He was also a fan of Xavi and Andres Iniesta, as they helped to make Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona side one of the most watchable teams of all time.

Yaya Toure, who would go on to enjoy a productive spell across Manchester at United’s arch-rivals City, was another hero, while Pogba is still looking to the Etihad Stadium for improvements now.

Kevin De Bruyne is established as one of the Premier League’s finest playmakers, while Real Madrid duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have tasted Ballon d’Or and World Cup success between them.

“I love football, I love watching players and maybe people will be surprised,” Pogba told Astro Sport.

“When I was younger I used to look up to strikers but now I’m a midfielder I look up to midfield players.

“I learn from Yaya Toure, Xavi, Iniesta, Paul Scholes, Michael Carrick when he was there.”

Pogba added on his search for continuous improvement: “I love to look at midfielders to make myself the Paul Pogba with all the best qualities of the other ones.

“Now I’m looking at Kevin De Bruyne, Modric, Toni Kroos, all those players I love looking at them and I try to learn from them. It’s always good for me.”

Article continues below

Pogba is considered to be a global superstar himself, having enjoyed considerable success at Juventus, United and in the colours of his country.

He tasted World Cup glory in Russia last summer, before returning to a testing situation at Old Trafford.

The departure of Jose Mourinho as United boss has, however, freed him from his shackles and the 25-year-old has delivered four goals and five assists under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.