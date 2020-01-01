'Pogba needs to be stronger with Raiola' - Super-agent has put 'unbelievable pressure' on Man Utd star, says Meulensteen

The former Red Devils assistant boss says the Frenchman's representative has caused "constant" problems at Old Trafford

Rene Meulensteen says Paul Pogba "needs to be stronger" with Mino Raiola, who he believes has put "unbelievable pressure" on the star with his latest comments.

Raiola risked the wrath of those at United by speaking out on Pogba's future at Old Trafford ahead of a group-stage decider against on Tuesday night.

The Italian claimed his client's time in Manchester will soon draw to a close while also suggesting that the midfielder has been shackled by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's preferred tactical set-up during an explosive interview with Tuttosport .

Pogba's representative, who brokered his move to in 2012, has made regular comments since the 27-year-old's return to United four years ago, and Meulensteen thinks he has gone too far this time.

The Dutchman is well aware of Raiola's influence having worked as Sir Alex Ferguson's assistant in his final years as manager, and is not surprised that he has popped up again before the Red Devils' biggest game of the season to date.

Meulensteen would like to see Pogba stand up to the 53-year-old businessman so that future distractions can be avoided, as he told talkSPORT : “I always knew that Sir Alex wasn’t too keen to get involved with agents, but he also realised the influence of the agents was getting bigger.

“It’s been a constant thing that has run through his [Pogba’s] entire time at Man Utd; when Jose Mourinho was there the same issues came up. This is really poor timing. Even if he feels like that, the player needs to be stronger with his agent, what they can say and when they can say it.

"He scored a goal, so what a surprise he comes out with it now, but it puts such unbelievable pressure on him. If Solskjaer decides to play Pogba tonight, it puts loads of pressure on him [Solskjaer] as well.”

Meulensteen added on the prospect of a World Cup winner leaving the club next year: “Every fan at every club wants players who play for the club to be committed.

“This needs to be dealt with in-house very quickly, otherwise it keeps going on and on.”

The former United coach went on to discuss the team's recent form under Solskjaer, who has come in for plenty of criticism at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Meulensteen feels Bruno Fernandes has been carrying the team in recent weeks, with a 3-1 win over West Ham on Saturday, which saw Pogba draw United level, considered to be the latest in a long line of unconvincing victories.

“It’s a long-term thing and we’re two years in, but that game summed up the whole of Solskjaer’s time at United so far,” he said. "First half, they were miles off; second half, they weren’t too far off. Man Utd are always under the magnifying glass, even though every top-six club has problems.

“If you take the best two players out of every team, they will struggle, and you could see how much United are relying on Bruno Fernandes to get a performance.

“As soon as he isn’t there, they fall into a slow, pedestrian pace, with no runs in behind and no penetration. If you want to win trophies and leagues, you need to be consistent. United has a team with bags of individual talent.

“They are team that can turn up and beat any team but also lose to any team. Every time you wonder which United is going to turn up.”