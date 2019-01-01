'Pogba deserves a top team, and that's not Man Utd' - World Cup winner can't do everything, says Ince

The former Red Devils midfielder believes a player who continues to divide opinion would be more consistent if surrounded by more talented colleagues

Paul Pogba deserves better than what are currently offering, says Paul Ince, with a man being linked with a move to needing more “class players” around him.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has taken in another inconsistent campaign at Old Trafford.

He was said to be among those who suffered a breakdown in their working relationship with former boss Jose Mourinho, leading to questions over his value and future.

A welcome return to prominence was enjoyed when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the reins, with a flurry of goals and assists earning favour and praise once more.

There has been another dip from the 26-year-old since then, with two forgettable Champions League performances put in during a quarter-final clash with Barcelona.

Exit talk has again been sparked around the France international, but Ince believes the key to keeping a prized asset at United and on top of his game is to surround him with better team-mates.

The former Red Devils midfielder told Paddy Power of the recent criticism and what needs to be done: “People will talk about Paul Pogba and say he should’ve done more.

“But, there’s only so much he can do when he’s surrounded by the kind of players he is. If he was surrounded by class players, you’d get to see the real Pogba.

“I was fortunate enough to play with the likes of Bryan Robson, Roy Keane and Eric Cantona – world class players – and they make everyone play better.

“United can’t just rely on Pogba and expect that he will do everything, people have to pull their weight and be great around him.

“Pogba needs and deserves to be in a team full of top players, and I don’t believe that’s Man United at the minute.

“When they’re in the you realise that a lot of their players just aren’t good enough.

“You look at Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard when they’re playing lower opposition and they look great – but the fact is, they’re miles behind the top players.

“And when you’ve not got many players at the top of their game, who are consistently brilliant, you will keep getting results like we saw [against ]. They’re being found out.”

Pogba and United have now seen their focus narrowed on a top-four bid in the Premier League, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side readying themselves for a testing run that is set to deliver outings against , and in their next three fixtures.