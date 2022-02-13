Pochettino's relationship with PSG nearing breaking point as Man Utd target ex-Spurs boss

GOAL can confirm that Mauricio Pochettino's relationship with Paris Saint-Germain is nearing breaking point, while Manchester United have targeted the former Tottenham boss as their potential next permanent manager.

Pochettino replaced Thomas Tuchel at Parc des Princes in January 2021, after over a year out of coaching following his sacking at Spurs, and has since guided the club to two domestic trophies.

PSG have also risen to the top of the Ligue 1 standings in the Argentine's first full season in charge, 16 points clear of second-place Marseille, but his credentials have still been called into question amid a run of unconvincing performances.

What's the situation?

PSG suffered a surprise round of 16 Coupe de France exit at the hands of Nice last month that piled extra pressure on Pochettino, who is not completely happy at the club and could walk away from his post at the end of the season.

The 49-year-old's relationship with the board and sporting director Leonardo became strained after he was not given the chance to clear out a number of first-team players last summer, leaving him with an overstuffed squad of 30 players.

GOAL understands that PSG officials also denied his request to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Spurs in January and the club have already identified Zinedine Zidane as his potential replacement as their relationship continues to deteriorate - albeit with former Real Madrid boss currently uninterested in the job.

Could Pochettino head to United?

If Pochettino does leave PSG he is eager to move straight into another head coaching position, and a spot in the Old Trafford dugout could be waiting for him.

GOAL can confirm that the Parc des Princes tactician is still one of United's preferred candidates to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent head coach in the summer - at which point interim boss Ralf Rangnick is due to move into an advisor role.

However, Pochettino's departure from PSG could yet be hastened, with the board likely to make a change in leadership if he cannot mastermind a win over Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Coupe de France elimination shook their faith in Pochettino and he will need to earn a positive result in the first leg of their European tie with the Blancos in Paris on Tuesday to get back in their good graces.

Additional reporting by Goal Spain's Jorge Picon.

