Pochettino likened to Man Utd legend Ferguson by former Spurs & Red Devils star

Teddy Sheringham considers a manager who has guided Tottenham to the Champions League final to share many qualities with a coaching icon

Mauricio Pochettino is considered to share many qualities with legend Sir Alex Ferguson, with Teddy Sheringham placing the head coach in a similar category.

An Argentine tactician still has some way to go before he can claim to sit alongside an iconic figure from the managerial fraternity, but he is on the right track.

Steady progress has been made by Spurs under his guidance, with the club now established members of the Premier League’s top four.

They are also counting down the days to a first final, with a stunning fightback having been staged in a semi-final clash with Ajax to book a date with Liverpool on June 1.

Sheringham believes Pochettino could be likened to his former boss at Old Trafford, with the ex-Tottenham and United striker telling Love Sport Radio: “Looking at the managers, the players are being driven on by their managers.

“You look at Sir Alex Ferguson, his will to win and desire to fight until the last minute, that was embedded into our football team at the time and it’s the same with Pochettino.

“He [Pochettino] put the big centre-forward on in the second half [against ] but it wasn’t just all about lump it up to him. They still played at the right times and still got it down in the right hand and left hand corner with the full-backs and still passed their way out of it.

“And then when it was time to put it up to the big centre-forward, it went up there.

“That all comes from Pochettino, he tells them how he wants them to play, and he demands how he wants them to play and the desire that they show for the manager, the football club and for the each other last night. Just unbelievable scenes.

“That’s why he was in such an emotional state at the end of the game last night, because it all came together.

“All that training, all that focus, and all that positional sense to make everybody understand, that’s where it comes from - plus, a little rub of the green obviously with Ajax hitting the post a couple of times and having chances.

“They didn’t take their chances and if you refer to 20 years ago, didn’t take their chances and we had the belief to say that if they don’t take their chances then we’ve still got a chance.”

While saluting the qualities of Pochettino, Sheringham also believes that Spurs are benefitting from having a home-grown core to their side.

Article continues below

He added: “I think if you’ve got a British mentality in the core of your team, you look at all the good British teams over the last twenty years, they’ve all got that British core to them.

“Obviously, the foreign players have come over and there have been some absolutely fantastic players on the way that have joined all of our clubs and enhanced them.

“You look [Roy] Keane, Dennis Wise and Tony Adams, you look at all of them they’ve all got British mentality within them but with the flair and the guile of the foreigners that have come over as well, so it’s a bit of everything needed.”